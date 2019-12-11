Local charity sets fundraising target for domestic abuse victims in the city

A local charity is looking to raise more than £2,000 this month for domestic abuse victims in the city.

Dundee Women’s Aid has launched “Just Because It’s Christmas”.

The new digital campaign highlights the heart-breaking reality that domestic abuse against women and children doesn’t stop over the festive season.

Organisers are aiming to raise £2,500.

Speaking on behalf of Women’s Aid Dundee, CEO Mary Miller said they were “overwhelmed” after receiving £500 by one donor on the first day.

She said: “Our Just Because It’s Christmas campaign aims to support women and children in refuge this Christmas.

“We ask the people of Dundee to unite and pledge their support in raising awareness to end violence, abuse and coercive control against women and children.

“We are grateful to receive donations towards our fundraising target of £2,500.”