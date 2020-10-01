Local charity Feeling Strong launching 12-hour virtual Game-A-Thon to celebrate World Mental Health Day

A local youth mental health charity is launching a virtual Game-A-Thon event to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

Feeling Strong will be hosting a 12-hour live stream on Twitch on October 10, with staff and volunteers playing a selection of video games while talking about mental health.

Beginning at 10am and finishing at 10pm, individuals are invited to leave comments in the virtual chat box and ask questions about mental health throughout the day.

Brook Marshall, CEO of Feeling Strong, said. “It is important, especially now more than ever, for young people to speak up about their mental health.

“We also know that it is sometimes difficult to speak about how we are feeling, so we wanted to make a way to speak about these challenging issues in a relaxed and fun way, that’s why we launched the Game-A-Thon.”

When Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions began, it proved difficult for young people’s mental health and wellbeing, with many left feeling isolated.

This project was made to help raise awareness of mental health, have fun and raise money for the charity.

Projects and activities assistant, Neave Marr, said. “We are super excited for the Game-A-Thon, we did one last year and it was a huge success and everyone had so much fun – alongside it being beneficial to the participants. We can’t wait to go again.”

The watchers have complete freedom as to when they want to join and leave the stream.

For more information click here.