Tayside caravan parks to ease into reopening as lockdown restrictions are lifted

Caravan parks across Tayside are gearing up to welcome back visitors in the days and weeks ahead with lockdown continuing to ease.

It was announced by the Scottish Government earlier this month that self-catering accommodation spots such as lodges, caravan parks and campsite retreats allowed to open from July 3.

However, caravan parks across Angus and Tayside are planning to take a more gentle approach to reopening.

Simon Dunn, owner of the popular Five Roads Caravan Park in Alyth, plans to reopen to regulars on Friday, before opening up to tourists later this month.

“We don’t want to stress the park,” he said.

“We’re going to keep things lower, see how it goes and gradually bring more people in.

“We’re having our regulars in, most of them only live about 40 to 45 minutes away, there is one coming from Aberdeen but most are local.

“We know them, and we know that they are responsible and aren’t going to run rampant around the town.

“They’re just going to relax with their feet up in the sun and crack a bottle of wine.

“Most of these regulars are itching to get back, since they spend almost every weekend here usually.”

Despite the planned slow start, Simon is looking forward to having customers coming back into the park.

He said: “The last four months we’ve had money going out and not coming in.

“It’ll be nice to get things going again, just at a slower pace to keep everyone safe.”

The slower approach is being mirrored by other sites in the region, such as Bill Ferguson who owns Woodlands Caravan Park in Carnoustie.

The miner-turned-businessman plans to keep his park completely closed until July 15, when he will allow regulars to visit.

The 68-year-old said: “Before the site is opened there’s a lot of work to do.

“I need to cut the grass, get new flowers, that sort of thing.

“The only reason I’ve actually chosen to open this season is for my regular customers.

“I put a post up on our Facebook yesterday saying that we were open and I’ve been inundated with messages.

“I’ve got 25 on my answering machine, and about 15 emails.

“I’ve got a lot of regulars coming down from Aberdeen, but I’m getting calls from all over.

“I have quite enjoyed lockdown, it’s been my first summer at home, but I’m sure after a couple days back at work I’ll get used to it again.”