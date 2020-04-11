Tayside artist creates fairy door trail for local children to enjoy when taking daily exercise during coronavirus lockdown

A Tayside artist is hoping to sprinkle some fairy dust on the lives of local children stuck indoors because of the lockdown.

Gill Hastie, 43, from Invergowrie, has created a fairy door trail around the local area to give children a fun activity to do on their daily exercise, while keeping a safe distance from others.

She was helped by her children, including nine-year-old daughter Breagha, who came up with some of the door design ideas, and there are now around 45 for kids to find.

She said: “We have placed these around Invergowrie and it’s giving local children and their families something to get out in the fresh air and look for.

“I also hope that it’s leading to creativity among others and as well as giving them a walk in the fresh air leads them also to think of ways they can spend their time during lockdown.

“I’m also thinking about putting some blank doors around so that anyone finding them can design their own fairy door.”

Gill also painted 300 shells in rainbow colours, and has now scattered them around the area, for people to collect or leave as they see fit.

She said: “I got the idea from a friend and painted around 300 rainbow shells.

“I realise that people are struggling in these difficult times and the idea was to leave the shells around so that they could give a wee bit of hope to anyone who found them.”

Gill said that so far her shells and doors had been very well received locally and she was planning to create and distribute more fairy doors and increase the trail.

She said that if it got to the stage where the trail could make any money, it would be donated to a local charity.

“This has been something lighthearted and inexpensive to do at this time and I hope it’s spreading a little happiness and joy,” she added.