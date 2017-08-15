Local area is the luckiest in Scotland for winning the National Lottery

The people of Perthshire are living in the luckiest area in Scotland when it comes to winning the National Lottery.

The PH postcode has been revealed as home to the most big money lottery winners per head of population in Scotland over the past five years. Not only that, it also ranks first in the UK.

In the last five years, 34 prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players in the PH postcode, including the creation of five Lottery millionaires.

Other top postcodes in Scotland for big winners in the last five years include Paisley (PA) with 59 big winners, ranking it second in the UK for major prizes per head of population.

Paisley is followed closely by Kilmarnock (KA) on 54 and Kirkcaldy (KY).

Glasgow has also been named Scotland’s lottery millionaire capital with more in the G postcode than anywhere else in Scotland.

The National Lottery has created 37 millionaires in the area since 2012.

Edinburgh (EH) has gained 29 new lottery millionaires in the last five years with Motherwell (ML), Fife (KY) and Paisley (PA) following closely behind with 21, 15 and 14 exceptionally lucky players respectively.