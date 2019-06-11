Living wage pays off for Dundee-based cleaning business

Cheryle Sexton hasn’t just created a fantastic cleaning service, she is leading the way when it comes to her staff’s earnings.

Cheryle, who is originally from Broughty Ferry but now lives in the West End, is the director of Dundee-based Star Clean which offers a range of mobile cleaning services.

Since its launch in 2008, Star Clean has steadily grown into a successful business and Cheryle now employees nine staff members who operate in domestic and commercial locations across Scotland.

The business isn’t just great at cleaning up – since April it is one of only 16 cleaning companies in Scotland who pay each member of staff the living wage.

Cheryle said: “This is something I had been thinking about for the past 18 months or so. We are a close team here and I was witnessing the financial pressures that individuals can go through when running households, bringing up families etc.

“As someone who is in the privileged position of employing people and thus being in charge of the decisions that directly impact upon my staff’s earning power, I wanted to be part of the solution and not part of the problem – ie keeping wages down for the benefit of profit.

“Having a happy, contented and respected workforce is absolutely fundamental to the success of my business. The additional money ‘spent’ in wages is nothing compared to the return that both the company and our customers have with regards to the input the staff give.

“I think as a society we are developing more of a social conscience. We want people to be getting a fair return for the work that they do, so that they can have a fair standard of living.

“I heavily consulted with a lot of my customers to get their feedback on introducing the living wage within the organisation as it would likely lead to increase in costs to cover this. All of the feedback was a resounding ‘yes’.

“Even though we have only be accredited for a relatively short-time, customers who are contacting us to book our services have lots of positive feedback on the step we have taken to increase our hourly rates.

“Employees, apart from the obvious increase in income, feel valued and appreciated within Star Clean.

“It is a clear confidence boost that they are not working hard to be on a minimum wage.”