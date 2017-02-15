A woman has told of the “horrendous” two-month wait to bring her husband’s body home to Dundee after he died suddenly in Saudi Arabia.

Bob Lowery, who worked for BAE Systems, was found dead in his room on December 10 after a colleague raised the alarm when he didn’t attend breakfast.

His family, of the Hilltown area, still don’t know what caused the 60-year-old’s death, with Saudi authorities in Jubail unable to provide the information.

His body was only returned to his family in Dundee last week.

Bob’s wife Carol, 56, told the Tele that getting his body home had been a “living hell”.

The delay, caused by issues stemming from Bob’s post-mortem examination and death certificate, left the family in limbo.

She said: “The people that Bob worked for were great and they did everything they could.

“But the embassy and the authorities over there were really hard to deal with.”

Bob’s stepdaughter Catriona, 33, said she had encountered numerous problems while trying to sort the situation out.

She said the death certificate they were sent didn’t specify Bob’s cause of death and they were told it was invalid.

After finally managing to get Bob’s body back to the UK, the family were then informed that it couldn’t be released because the correct paperwork hadn’t been filed.

She added: “It ended up being one of the people he worked with who sorted it out.

“Everything was vague. We were asked for permission to carry out the post-mortem examination, then when we got back in touch for the results they couldn’t tell us.

“Then we needed the date that it was carried out and they told us it was maybe one day or another.

“There should be procedures put in place to stop this kind of thing.

“It is too late for us but maybe our story can help prevent someone else going through this.

“The company Bob was working for did everything it could but had the same issues getting answers as we did.”

Bob had been based in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, working in various shipyards and building sites around the country.

Bob’s family described him as a “hard-working” joiner.

Carol said: “No one had a bad word to say about him — he was just a happy and sociable person.

“He always made a huge impact on people — you couldn’t walk down the street without someone stopping.

“He was always happy and smiling. We just had a simple life together and were happy.

“His favourite pub was the Balmore but he must have been the only husband who had to be told to go there.”

Bob’s sister Patricia, 65, added: “He was a hard worker and he was really good at what he did.

“He made a step-ladder when he was 15 and I still use it to this day, which shows just how skilled he was.

“He made so many friends through work.”

Bob’s funeral is being held at Dundee Crematorium on Thursday at 2.45pm. Family and friends are invited.