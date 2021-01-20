‘Lives could be put in danger’: Anger as vandals strike again at Dundee’s Clatto Park

Vandals have been accused of putting lives in danger by throwing life rings onto a frozen pond at Dundee’s Clatto Park.

Recent incidents at the beauty spot have raised concerns among volunteers and those living nearby that there could be a serious accident as a result of the mindless acts of vandalism taking place on a weekly basis.

The Friends of Clatto Park secretary Dorothy McHugh said teenage vandals were deliberately breaking the ice on the water as well as throwing the life-saving equipment out into the pond.

Dorothy claims the acts, as well the already treacherous conditions, could lead to serious injuries.

She said: “After asking for some time, Dundee City Council has supplied new life rings at Clatto Park that had been placed around the perimeters of the reservoir – but they have been targeted by vandals.

“The latest craze seems to be tossing the rings along with branches and bricks onto the frozen reservoir.

“They have also dismantled the small stone wall around the wooden cladded building at the car park.

“The stones are then being used to break the ice. “

“They have also removed the wooden cladding from this building – what a mess the whole thing is and also incredibly dangerous.

“The untreated path around the perimeter is dangerously icy. These vandals have no respect for anyone who may be visiting Clatto Park or looking after it.

“Vandalism is one thing, loss of life through absent or inaccessible life saving equipment is altogether more serious.”

The Friends of Clatto group is now considering asking the council about installing CCTV in the area in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour, after it has been severely targeted during lockdown.

She said: “The schools are off and teenagers are getting increasingly restless. Something needs to be done to discourage this type of behaviour at the park.”

Another dog walker, who often visits the park with his pet, added: “The vandalism at the park and reservoir is awful just now.

“The people that are doing this are just mindless fools. To throw the life rings on to the frozen water is highly dangerous and then to throw stones to break the ice just makes it even worse – this is a serious accident waiting to happen.

“We seriously have to hope that no one lands in the water and can’t be rescued because the life rings can’t be reached in a bid to save their lives.”