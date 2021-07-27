‘Lives are at risk’: 140 hoax calls made to fire service in Fife since 2017

Politicians have warned lives could be put at risk after it was revealed 140 hoax calls have been made to the fire service in Fife in the last three years.

More than 30 of those calls have come during the coronavirus pandemic – while emergency workers face pressure on their resources.

The figures cover the period from April 2017 to May 2021.

The numbers have dropped over that period, but Scottish Conservative politicians in Fife say they are still worrying.

Councillor Andy Heer, who represents the Howe of Fife and Tay Coast ward, said: “The reduction in malicious calls from 85 in the two-year period 2017-2019 to 65 in the period 2019-2021 is to be welcomed, but it is still 65 too many.

“Malicious calls cause a waste of resources, are a source of frustration to firefighters and pose a potential risk to life when the response to a genuine call may be delayed.”

Murdo Fraser MSP, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, said: “These figures are concerning.

“They demonstrate there are some people who are willing to cause problems to our fire service – often resulting in diverting firefighters away from real emergencies.

“This kind of behaviour needs to be clamped down on. The fire service carry out a vital, often dangerous job – they don’t need to put up with this kind of nonsense.”

Work with police to identify culprits

Mark Bryce, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife, said: “While the service has plans and procedures in place to ensure that our communities are protected at all times, every second counts in an emergency.

“When firefighters have to attend hoax calls there is the chance they could be taken away from incidents where lives are at risk.

“Making a malicious call to the emergency services is a criminal offence and we will always work with our partners at Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”