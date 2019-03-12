Liverpool’s former Dundee United star Andy Robertson voted world’s best left-back

Former Dundee United star Andy Robertson has been voted the best left-back in world football today.

SPORTbible held a poll asking readers to choose from one of four choices: the 25-year-old Liverpool star, Barcelona’s Jordi Alba, Bayern Munich’s David Alaba or Juventus’ Alex Sandro.

With over 30,000 readers voting in the poll, Robertson took home over 40 per cent of the vote. Alba and Sandro finished second and third respectively, while Alaba came in last place.

Who is currently the best left back in the world? — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 11, 2019

Robertson played 36 times for United after joining in 2013, moving on to Hull City the following year before signing for Liverpool for a reported £8m in 2017.

Since his arrival at Anfield, he has made 50 appearances and scored once for the Reds.