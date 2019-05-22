Liverpool band The Farm to support Madness at Montrose gig

Ska legends Madness will be joined by Liverpool band The Farm at their gig in Montrose in the summer.
Promoters LCC Live announced the band – known for their song All Together Now – would play a support slot at the East Links gig on August 24.
The alt-rock outfit – whose debut album, Spartacus, was produced by Madness frontman Suggs – will also be joined by Manchester reggae rock band Jeramiah Ferrari.
Rebecca Corbett of LCC Live said: “The Farm are amazing live, and I expect that their addition to the line-up, along with the memorable sound of Jeramiah Ferrari, will be extremely popular with music fans coming to see Madness in Montrose.”