SNP LOSES ITS MAJORITY ON DUNDEE CITY COUNCIL

Dundee City Council final results: SNP 14 (-2), Labour 9 (-1), Conservatives 3 (+2), Lib Dem 2 (+1), Independent 1.

SNP leader John Alexander held his seat in Strathmartine , which retained two SNP, one Labour and one Independent councillor (turnout 41%).

, which retained two SNP, one Labour and one Independent councillor (turnout 41%). Tom Ferguson, deselected by Labour, failed to win a seat in Lochee , which retained two SNP and two Labour councillors (turnout 41.8%).

, which retained two SNP and two Labour councillors (turnout 41.8%). The SNP lost one of its two seats in West End , with Conservative Donald Hay winning. Lib Dem Fraser Macpherson and Labour’s Richard McCready won the other two seats.

, with Conservative Donald Hay winning. Lib Dem Fraser Macpherson and Labour’s Richard McCready won the other two seats. The SNP and Labour held each of their two seats in Coldside (turnout 41%).

(turnout 41%). Lynne Short and Kenn Lynn retained the SNP’s two seats in Maryfield , where Georgia Cruickshank held for Labour (turnout 34.8%).

, where Georgia Cruickshank held for Labour (turnout 34.8%). In the North East , Brian Gordon retained Labour’s seat, while Willie Sewers and Gregor Murray held for SNP.

, Brian Gordon retained Labour’s seat, while Willie Sewers and Gregor Murray held for SNP. East End ‘s composition remained the same, with Christina Roberts and Will Dawson winning for the SNP and Margaret Mary Richardson retaining Labour’s seat.

‘s composition remained the same, with Christina Roberts and Will Dawson winning for the SNP and Margaret Mary Richardson retaining Labour’s seat. In the Ferry , the Conservatives took two seats and the Lib Dems one, with the SNP losing one seat and Labour losing two.

, the Conservatives took two seats and the Lib Dems one, with the SNP losing one seat and Labour losing two. State of play on Dundee City Council before election: SNP 16, Labour 10, Conservative 1, Lib Dem 1, Independent 1.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

In Angus, SNP took 9 seats, the Independents 9, Conservatives 7, Independents 8 and Lib Dems 2. SNP lose Donald Morrison in Arbroath West and education convener Sheena Walsh in Arbroath East.

In Fife, the SNP won 29 seats, Labour 24, Conservatives 15 and Lib Dems 7.

In Perth & Kinross, the Conservatives won 17 seats, SNP 15, Lib Dems 4, Independents 3 and Labour 1. SNP’s Douglas Pover lost his place on the council.