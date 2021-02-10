LIVE: Weather chaos endures across Tayside and Fife following epic Storm Darcy snowfall

Flights to Scotland could drop “dramatically” as Government imposes quarantine hotel plan for all air arrivals The Scottish Transport Secretary has warned flights into Scotland could be axed, as the Scottish Government imposes a strict quarantine hotel plan for all direct air arrivals.

Confused? You’re meant to be: Expert on why bus lanes signs give too much information A psychologist has claimed bus lanes are dangerous as their signage contains too much information for the brain to process safely while driving.