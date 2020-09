In Full: Read Nicola Sturgeon’s statement on the new Covid-19 restrictions The first minister updated the Scottish Parliament this afternoon on the new restrictions which are being introduced in a bid to get coronavirus back under control.

Scotland’s new lockdown rules: Nicola Sturgeon outlines latest coronavirus restrictions Nicola Sturgeon has announced further restrictions she has judged are “absolutely essential” in Scotland’s fight against coronavirus, and avoiding a return to full lockdown.