“I want to see you get through these challenging times:” Glasgow bar owner receives huge donation from generous patron A Glasgow craft beer and mini bar owner says he was blown away by a very generous donation from one of his customers, after his establishment was hit by new Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

Covid-19 misinformation: Vaccine alone ‘might not be enough to end pandemic’ Developing a working Covid-19 vaccine “might not be enough” to end the pandemic unless steps are taken by governments and technology firms to tackle coronavirus misinformation, scientists have warned.