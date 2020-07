Limited edition prints of John Byrne’s Underwood Lane artwork to go on sale in Tron Theatre fundraiser Limited edition prints by John Byrne are to go on sale as part of a fundraising drive for the Tron Theatre.

Coronavirus LIVE: Latest updates during the pandemic Keep up to date with the latest news on the pandemic in our live blog. We’ll have updates from the daily Scottish Government briefings, as well as stories from across Scotland, the UK and the world. Follow our liveblog for key updates: