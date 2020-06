Energy providers could soon start pursuing customers for payment of unpaid bills again.

As the countdown begins for Friday’s £110m EuroMillions Super Jackpot draw, Sally McDonald talks to the winners and the lottery advisers about how money can bring happiness.

Cineworld have announced that they will reopen their Scottish cinemas from July 31.

Three more people were registered to have died with Covid-19 in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today.

