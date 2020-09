Eat Out to Help Out: 100 million meals eaten across the UK through scheme in August Britons ate more than 100 million meals last month as part of the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme, the Treasury has said.

Maggie O’Farrell and Andrew Marr among speakers at online Wigtown Book Festival Novelists AL Kennedy and Maggie O’Farrell and broadcasters Andrew Marr and Carrie Gracie are among those taking part in a book festival which has moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.