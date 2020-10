Coronavirus Latest: Seven new deaths as three-tier alert system to be established in Scotland The Scottish government will implement a three-tier framework of Covid-19 restrictions later in October, similar to that being introduced in England.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service highlight dangers of private fireworks displays as public Bonfire Nights are cancelled The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is underlining the dangers of private fireworks displays as large-scale public Bonfire Night events are being cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.