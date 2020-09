Coronavirus briefing: Nicola Sturgeon announces seven Covid deaths, the highest daily total since June Nicola Sturgeon has announced seven new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest in a day since June 17.

#SaveOurSubway: Scottish Greens launch campaign to safeguard future of Glasgow’s underground A campaign to safeguard the future of the Glasgow Subway has been launched by the Scottish Greens as emergency funding for the service comes to an end.

SPONSORED: Insure your life in minutes with DeadHappy Believe it or not, 60% of the adult UK population don’t have Life Insurance. DeadHappy is a digital-first life insurance provider, hell-bent on reducing this percentage considerably by disrupting the £3.7bn life insurance market – while bringing a touch of humour to a seriously dry industry.