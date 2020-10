Scottish Fire and Rescue Service highlight dangers of private fireworks displays as public Bonfire Nights are cancelled The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is underlining the dangers of private fireworks displays as large-scale public Bonfire Night events are being cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ross King: Jon Bon Jovi’s back – and he’s drummed up a little help from Prince Harry Who would have thought it – Prince Harry has taken up some new hobbies since stepping down from frontline duties from the royal family.