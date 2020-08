Stride Out For Scotland: National Trust launches walking appeal to raise vital funds for nation’s treasures places The National Trust for Scotland has launched a new initiative to help raise money to protect Scotland’s most treasured places, after it suffered huge losses during lockdown.

Coronavirus LIVE: Schools return and results statement Scotland’s pupils return to school today for the first time since the beginning of lockdown, nearly five months ago.

Life According to… The Green Goddess, Diana Moran The Green Goddess talks about returning to the spotlight in her 80s, the power of exercise and life during lockdown.