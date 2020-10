Pubs, restaurants and cafes across central Scotland to close from Friday as coronavirus cases continue to rise Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from selling alcohol indoors for more than two weeks, as part of efforts to curb Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Number of weekly deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scotland doubles The number of deaths related to coronavirus in Scotland has now reached 4,276, according to National Records of Scotland statistics.

GP surgery closures affecting thousands of patients – survey Thousands of patients across the UK may have been forced to find a new GP surgery due to closures, figures suggest.