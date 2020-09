Nicola Sturgeon said she was “so heart sorry” for those in student accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts filled social media feeds on Thursday as Scots showed their support and raised vital funds on World Cancer Research Day.

More than 300 students in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the term earlier this month.

Communication between the Scottish and UK governments has worsened in recent months, according to Scotland’s Finance Secretary.

Secret Garden Non Alcoholic Gin Is Perfect for Sober October Participants This is a great option for those on a health kick who need that gin taste fix.

The Rhubarb and Ginger Spritz Is Autumn’s Biggest Cocktail Trend With summer days becoming autumn nights, you may be in search of a tipple with a little added spice. Enter: the Rhubarb & Ginger Spritz that’s just about the right…