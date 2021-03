Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Absurd’ to suggest malice or plot against Alex Salmond The first minister said she “refused to follow the age old pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants”, in her evidence before MSPs on the Alex Salmond inquiry.

Steve Cram to take part in online Q&A session for Beatson Cancer Charity Sports fans will be able to pose questions to legendary athlete Steve Cram as part of the latest Beatson Banter event held by Scotland’s leading cancer charity.