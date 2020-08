Numerous pods of dolphins have been spotted close to beaches on the Isle of Arran, shortly after nearly 50,000 salmon escaped from a nearby fish farm.

The first fossil of a Jurassic dinosaur has been found on the Isle of Eigg.

Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed on a number of issues at today’s first minister’s questions.

The Scottish Government has refused Celtic permission to allow a limited number of fans to attend their match against Motherwell on Sunday.

30 of the Best Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Alternatives for the Home These eco friendly alternatives to everyday household items offer the best way to transform homes into ethical and sustainable havens.

This Restaurant Is Serving Meals During the Coronavirus Lockdown In Quarantine Greenhouses The Mediamatic ETEN greenhouse restaurant is helping people enjoy outdoor dining again and could point the way to the future of global restaurants.

Take a Tour Around this Cluster of Recycled Floating Islands For Lounging and Enjoying the Water The floating Copenhagen islands are made from recycled materials and aim to offer visitors places for relaxing, fishing and entertaining.