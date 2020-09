With the resignation of the UK’s Government’s most senior law officer in Scotland, the Advocate General, the Scottish Conservatives are left with a choice – do they back the law, or do they break it?

A slump in the number of young lawyers choosing to do defence works is a serious threat to Scotland’s justice system, experts have warned.

The reopening of the jewel in Glasgow’s cultural crown has been delayed yet again – resulting in the city’s Burrell Gallery remaining closed for at least five years.

Two-year-old Andikan Iba grasps his mother’s hands and a broad smile lights his little face.

The Rhubarb and Ginger Spritz Is Autumn’s Biggest Cocktail Trend With summer days becoming autumn nights, you may be in search of a tipple with a little added spice. Enter: the Rhubarb & Ginger Spritz that’s just about the right…

A Plum Gin and Tonic with Strawberry and Mint Is the Tastiest Twist on Pimm’s Sloe gin is commonly associated with the autumn/winter season, but if you’re not quite ready to let summer days go yet, then Brookie’s Byron Slow Gin is a great way…

The M&S Snow Globe Gin Is Back and It Now Lights Up For those who were enchanted by last year’s snow globe gin liqueur from Marks & Spencer, prepare to fall in love all over again as the popular product has once…