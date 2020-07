A former Kirk leader has called on worshippers to embrace a more digital future as the Covid pandemic hits finances.

A huge collective sigh of relief was exhaled by many of us last week when the Scottish Government decided it was safe to accelerate their very calculated, careful and at times contentious easing of lockdown.

It’s a series of strange events that would have Mulder and Scully on the first flight to Scotland.

Scottish travellers face paying millions of pounds more in insurance to visit Europe next year when Brexit travel rules come into force.

For those lacking space in the home, an indoor garden is a great option, but did you know you could also buy a coffee table with one built inside? …

The 10 best free online courses available to those stuck on Coronavirus lockdown that’ll not only help pass the time but increase your skills.

If you’ve been taking steps to reduce the amount of single-use plastics you use, then making your very own eco-friendly cleaning products is an excell…

The quarantine succs kit is the perfect gift idea to help spark some joy amid the self-isolation and social distancing protocols.

One of the UK’s Biggest Gin Festivals Has Announced New 2020 Dates With lockdown beginning to ease across the UK, it’s good news for gin lovers missing a taste of their local gin festival. One of the UK’s biggest gin shows, The…

Creamy Mint Chocolate and Orange Grasshopper Cocktail Will Have You Hopping for Joy If you love the taste of mint chocolate or Chocolate Orange, then prepare to fall in love with this dreamy take on the Grasshopper cocktail. Not only is it deliciously…

A Sparkling Pineapple and Coconut Sorbet Gin Cocktail Is a Tropical Delight in a Glass Sorbet is an excellent way to turn summer gin cocktails into a cooling delight in a flash. The only thing that could make it even better? The addition of sparkling…