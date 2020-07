More than 70,000 apply to become police officers in government recruitment drive More than 70,000 people applied to become police officers in the first six months of the Government’s recruitment drive.

Students risk missing out on deserved exam results this summer, MPs warn Pupils could miss out on the exam results they deserve this summer as the system risks being “unfair” for disadvantaged students, MPs have warned.

Taxpayers to lose billions to Covid-19 fraud, report warns Taxpayers face losing billions of pounds to fraudsters targeting the Government’s Covid-19 financial rescue schemes, a report has warned.