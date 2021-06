VIDEO: The LaFontaines hope to power Scotland to glory with Euros anthem Scots band The LaFontaines hope to power the national team to glory with their new Euros anthem.

Judy Murray: No mist rolling in from the sea but trip to Mull of Kintyre was an absolute delight Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve talked a lot about the power of community, and the wonderful, unexpected things that can happen when people come together with a shared goal.