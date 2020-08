Coronavirus LIVE: First Minister condemns Aberdeen FC players as cases in city rise to 101 A total of 101 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemning the Aberdeen FC players who had visited a bar in the city.

Two-thirds of eligible Scots not receiving fuel poverty benefit, study finds More than two-thirds of Scots who are eligible for a UK Government payment to combat fuel poverty are not receiving it, new research has suggested.

Young women ‘most likely to have had mental health problems during lockdown’ Young women are the most likely to have experienced high levels of anxiety, depression and loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a study spanning four generations.