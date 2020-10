When my son was born seriously injured, I got a law degree and fought for justice When Nadine Montgomery’s son Sam emerged seriously injured from a traumatic birth, she vowed to fight to find out exactly what went wrong – and to get justice for him.

Zoom with a view: The number of Scots heading overseas is expected to rocket as pandemic changes the way we work Bosses in Scotland expect the number of staff working remotely to double in the future, according to research by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

SPONSORED: Let’s get ready for new way of doing business The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start for the small and medium-sized companies. Let’s get businesses ready to take advantage of new opportunities…