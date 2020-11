Scotland’s coronavirus travel ban: List of exemptions includes journeys for work, extended households and providing care Nicola Sturgeon says a ban on travel put in place by the Scottish Government’s tiered coronavirus restrictions will be enforced “sensitively and proportionately” by police.

SPONSORED: UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced extra measures to support workers and businesses throughout winter, including a furlough scheme extension paying 80 per cent of staff wages.