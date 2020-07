Phase three: All the lockdown changes announced by Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland will move to phase three of the easing of lockdown from Friday.

Coronavirus LIVE: Scotland enters phase three of lockdown exit First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move to phase three of Scotland’s exit out of lockdown in a statement to the Scottish Parliament today. From people meeting in extended groups outdoors, three households meeting indoors, hairdressers reopening and indoor hospitality returning, here’s everything you need to know: Follow our liveblog for key updates:

