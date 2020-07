Yesterday, there were a few changes to lockdown rules announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has labelled the UK Government’s decisions surrounding the so-called air bridges and travel quarantine as “shambolic”, amid ongoing disagreements between Holyrood and Westminster over the issue.

A Glasgow craft beer pub due to open in the city’s Barras later this month is facing calls to change its name.

Former Wave FM breakfast show host, Lynne Hoggan, is joining Pure Radio Scotland as the station takes over the Dundee, Perth and Tayside airwaves.

The sculpd home pottery kit is providing people with an escape-by-making solution that helps people sculpt, carve, paint, sand and seal your very own …

The Allermuir sustainable home decoration collection features everything homes need to embrace a greener, more eco-focused way of living.

Jungle Haven plants is an online plant retailer helping to provide homes with a range of indoor greenery perfect for lifting moods and reinvigorating …

The Urban Balcony kit is a modular outdoor wall kit designed to help those living in cities enjoy a unique outdoor space.

A Gin Shop in York Now Has a Gin Vending Machine Redesigned from an Ancient Illegal Contraption With many businesses now considering how to reopen in the wake of coronavirus, one gin shop based in York has devised a truly innovative way to serve its customers samples…