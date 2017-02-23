LIVE UPDATES: Dundee City Council meets to set out budget

Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee are meeting this afternoon to approve their annual budget for 2017/18.

Savings of £6.39m have to be found by councillors.

Originally, £12.8m had to be cut but because of grants from the Scottish Government and savings found within the local government that figure has almost halved.

Before the meeting, a small group of protesters gathered in the City Square.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reporter Lindsey Hamilton is at the City Chambers providing live updates from the meeting.