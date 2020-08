Coronavirus LIVE: Aberdeen bars and cafes to close due to ‘significant’ Covid-19 outbreak Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Scottish Government is re-imposing lockdown restrictions on the Aberdeen City area due to the Covid-19 cluster now affecting the region.

Scots man diagnosed with MND to cycle North Coast 500 in just four days A Scot living with motor neurone disease is aiming to cycle 500 miles in only four days to raise money for charity.

Scotland’s results day: Increase in students accepted into university A total of 28,970 students from Scotland have been accepted into university or college through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas), up 220 on exam results day last year.