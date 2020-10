Clubs across Scotland see boost in members post-lockdown as scottishathletics launch #KeepOnRunning campaign Many of us dusted off our running shoes and hit the streets or local parks during lockdown.

Vacancies in freefall in hospitality and food service firms, study suggests Job vacancies in the hospitality and food service industries have been in “freefall” since a 10pm curfew was imposed on pubs and restaurants, a new study suggests.