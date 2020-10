Belle and Sebastian, The Proclaimers and KT Tunstall to feature on fundraising album for out of work music crew Belle and Sebastian, The Proclaimers and KT Tunstall are among the Scottish indie royalty coming together to record an album to raise funds for out of work backstage crew.

Nicola Sturgeon outlines new tier system for Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions Nicola Sturgeon said she doesn’t envisage a return to the full lockdown of earlier in the year as she outlined the new tier system for coronavirus restrictions.