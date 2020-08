Coronavirus LIVE: Scots pupils test positive, ‘hospital to care home’ inquiry and outbreak in Cupar Angus food factory The Scottish Conservatives are demanding the Scottish Government begin an investigation into the reason why 37 patients were transferred from hospitals to care homes after testing positive for coronavirus.

Let us speak in good faith: Scotland’s religious, humanist and secular leaders explain concerns about proposed new hate crime bill The Scottish Government’s proposed laws to curb hate crime have come under sustained scrutiny in recent weeks with critics, ranging from football fans and police officers to actors and QCs, suggesting the legislation which attempts to define hateful language is ill-considered, unnecessary and counter-productive.