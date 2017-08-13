LIVE UPDATES – Carnival Fifty Six 2017 in Dundee – Day 2

What a day at Carnival Fifty Six yesterday.

Global star Mark Ronson closed the show after The Fratellis had Camperdown Park bouncing at the Mardi Gras Stage.

In the tents, Basement Jaxx and Hot Chip smashed it with incredible DJ sets in the Rhumba Big Top Tent, while a host of other local bands strutted their stuff elsewhere.

Today is set to be no different.

Revellers will be entertained by music from across the board – as well as some comedy.

Indie rock legends The Charlatans will grace the stage this evening before chart-toppers Rudimental close the festival. They are set to come on at about 9.15pm.

Elsewhere, Dundee band The Law will play their last ever gig in the Jam: Live tent.

Follow the day’s events in our live blog below: