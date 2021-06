Ross King: Sure, cinemas can recover from Covid. Just look at Cruella… the proof is there in black and white The world is slowly getting better and the same is true here in sunny California.Businesses are reopening, families are getting out and about…and movie fans are flocking to cinemas. Nature is truly healing!

Catherine Heymans, astronomer for Scotland: Travelling millions of years, across the universe, straight to my back garden It’s close to freezing on one of those fabulously clear Scottish nights. I’m in the pitch black in a back garden in Midlothian looking at a clump of stars that are more than 13 billion years old, which is almost as old as the universe itself.

Graham Keeley: Sipping a beer in a bar, Madrid seems back to normal but a storm is brewing Sitting at a bar with a cool beer in the buzzing streets of Malasaña, it almost seems as if the Covid-19 pandemic is over.