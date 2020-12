Find out what Covid-19 restriction level you are in and what this means with our interactive tool All council areas in Level four have been moved down to Level three in the latest round of changes to Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Coronavirus tier review: Level 4 areas across Scotland drop down as Nicola Sturgeon announces changes Local authority areas in Scotland which have been subject to Level 4 restrictions will drop down into Level 3 from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Smashed by freezing water, I lost two stones in 12 days: Adventurer Jamie Douglas-Hamilton on rowing to Antarctica As he rowed through a ­freezing and unforgiving ocean, ­battling relentless waves and bitter crosswinds, all Jamie Douglas-Hamilton dared think of was returning his oar to the water one more time.