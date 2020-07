Majority of people ‘struggle to spot which messages are scams’ Many people could be vulnerable to a fraud attack by failing to spot the warning signs that a message appearing to be from a legitimate company is actually a scam, research from TSB suggests.

NHS cadet programme launched to encourage 10,000 teenagers into workforce An NHS cadet programme launched to coincide with the service’s 72nd birthday hopes to encourage thousands of marginalised teenagers into the health workforce.

Asylum seekers still living in hotels a week after Glasgow attack Hundreds of asylum seekers are “still stuck in limbo” in Glasgow hotels a week after the knife attack at the Park Inn, the Scottish Refugee Council said.