Lib Dems call for education to be at the heart of Scotland’s Covid-19 recovery Education must be placed at the heart of Scotland’s recovery from Covid-19, Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is to say.

Coronavirus briefing: John Swinney gives new advice on face coverings in schools Scotland’s Education Secretary has outlined new guidance for schools on dealing with coronavirus, including a requirement for senior pupils and teachers to wear face coverings inside classrooms.