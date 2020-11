We didn’t. We didn’t. We didn’t. We do: Couple tie the knot at fourth attempt They say Friday 13th is supposed to be unlucky but it turned out to be the best day of the year for Lindsey Hall and Nicky Rolling as they got married…at the fourth attempt.

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.

Coronavirus vaccine: A million Scots to get jab by end of January A million Scots will be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of January through a national drive to recruit more than 2,000 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists to a new Covid jab workforce.