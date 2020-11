We didn’t. We didn’t. We didn’t. We do: Couple tie the knot at fourth attempt They say Friday 13th is supposed to be unlucky but it turned out to be the best day of the year for Lindsey Hall and Nicky Rolling as they got married…at the fourth attempt.

INTERVIEW: New curator for legacies of slavery and empire in Glasgow’s museums on addressing colonialism’s impact While Glasgow was quick to reap the benefits of the slave trade, it has taken a much longer time for the city to get over what has been described as a “collective amnesia” when it comes to its involvement.