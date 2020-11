Coronavirus Latest: Parts of Scotland could be placed in Level 4 of tiered lockdown next week Parts of Scotland could have the toughest Level 4 coronavirus restrictions placed on them next week as “more dramatic action” may be needed to curb the spread of the virus, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

Devolved leaders unite to call for new welfare strategy Ministers from the UK’s three devolved administrations have united to call for a new welfare strategy to ensure help is reaching those most in need.