Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo marks 70th anniversary The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is marking its 70th anniversary with a special tribute to its audiences.

Coronavirus in Scotland: Mandatory for pubs and restaurants to take contact details from next week The Scottish Government will make it mandatory for pubs and other venues to collect customer details from next Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

Coronavirus LIVE: First Minister condemns Aberdeen FC players as cases in city rise to 101 A total of 101 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemning the Aberdeen FC players who had visited a bar in the city.