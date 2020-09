Pedal power: 93-year-old takes on charity challenge to cycle distance to his Australian birthplace on exercise bike A pensioner who has been pedalling the distance from the UK back to his birthplace in Australia has reached a milestone 10,000 km on his epic charity quest.

Coronavirus latest: Restrictions on indoor household visits extended to North and South Lanarkshire Restrictions on visiting other households will be introduced in North and South Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus latest: 175 new cases in Scotland as new contact tracing app downloaded 600,000 times Speaking at her daily press briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a further 175 people have tested positive for Covid-19.